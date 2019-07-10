Strychnine Creek Trailhead, located on the Palouse Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, will be temporarily unavailable during an upcoming culvert replacement project on Forest Service Road (FSR) 1427.
From July 15 through July 26, crews are scheduled to be replacing a culvert known as an aquatic organism passage, or AOP, at Strychnine Creek, located near milepost 2.0 on FSR 1427. AOPs, also known as arch pipes, create an archway under the road that is large enough to allow fish and other aquatic life to pass undisturbed.
An official forest closure order will be posted on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests website at www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nezperceclearwater/alerts-notices. Travelers are encouraged to consult their forest visitor maps for alternate routes to their destinations.
For the most up-to-date information about conditions on the Palouse Ranger District, call the district office in Potlatch: (208) 875-1131. For questions or further information about the Strychnine Creek AOP project, please call the district office and ask to speak with Engineering.
The Palouse Ranger District has a busy summer scheduled, with multiple road projects occurring over the next several months. Press releases will be issued in advance of additional timber hauling, roadwork, and/or road closures on the district. Official forest closure orders are posted on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests website. Updates are also posted to the forests’ official social media channels (www.facebook.com/NPClwNFs, www.twitter.com/NPClwNFs) and mobile app (search “Nez Perce Clearwater” in your app store).
