KAMIAH, Idaho-The Storm Theatre Complex is being managed by Incident Commander Jay Kurth and the National Incident Management Organization (NIMO) Team 1. The NIMO team has been tasked with managing 22 Backcountry fires within an 815,000 acre area of remote-roadless land, and the Storm Creek Fire. Additionally, NIMO is focusing on long range planning to protect values of concern and values at risk within the Storm Theatre Complex. The term Theatre was added to the name to indicate the scope of these additional responsibilities beyond managing current fires.
The Storm Creek and 22 Backcountry Fires are being managed using a point protection strategy, which focuses on protecting high value resources. Considering the remote area of the fires, the comparably low values at risk, and the extreme, nation-wide competition for fire suppression resources, this is the best strategy available given current resources assigned. Aerial reconnaissance is the primary tool to get new intelligence due to the remote location of the fires.
Current Situation: The Storm Creek Fire is located nine miles southeast of Powell, Idaho. Infrared flight information from last night indicated the fire was 9,596 acres. Yesterday the fire progressed up Storm Creek drainage to the north and backed down Colt Killed area to the south. Currently, 50% of the Storm Creek Fire is burning through old burn scars. Smoke from the Storm Creek Fire is combining with smoke from other area fires and is visible in the Bitterroot Valley.
The Bar Creek Fire located east of North Fork Road (Forest Road 247) and north of Bar Creek is 808 acres at last report. The Lonesome Fire located south of Forest Road 500 is last measured at 284 acres.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Backcountry Fires are within an approximately 815,000 acre remote, roadless area north of Highway 12, east of the Clearwater River, South of the Idaho Panhandle National Forest, south of the Lolo National Forest, and west of the Bitterroot National Forest. The fires range in size from less than one acre to 1,000 acres. Firefighters are employing suppression efforts where critical values are at risk. No new information is available for these fires today.
Weather: Hot and weather conditions along with wildfire smoke will decrease visibility across the Northern Rockies. Today, monsoonal moisture will make it’s way into the area from the southwest bringing a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms through the end of the week.
Smoke: Smoke from the Storm Theatre Complex and other fires in the region will continue to impact local air quality and drift eastward toward the Bitterroot Valley and into Montana. Smoke levels can change drastically based on weather. For the latest information on smoke impacts in your area please visit https://fire.airnow.gov
Closures: Please see the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests website for closures. Fire Restrictions: Stage II fire restrictions are in effect throughout the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. Please see Fire Restrictions Finder | Department of Lands (idaho.gov) or https://www.idl.idaho.gov/fire-management/fire-restrictions-finder/
Storm Theatre Complex Fire Information: InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7724/
