The Idaho Department of Lands sold Evans OSR timber sale on Nov. 14 at Orofino. This sale is located within Sections 19 and 20 Township 39N, Range 4E B.M., Clearwater County, State of Idaho, and was purchased by Empire Lumber Co.
The estimated 1,520/MBF sold for a price of $234.00/MBF. Proceeds will benefit the Public Schools and Charitable Institution endowment.
