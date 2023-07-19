The Idaho Department of Lands sold a timber sale on Wednesday, July 12, at Kamiah.
Crane Creek Revival Cedar, located nine (9) miles southeast of Weippe, was sold to Empire Lumber Company.
The estimated 6,835 MBF was sold for an average price of $1,038.00 per MBF for Cedar and $182.41 per MBF for Non-Cedar.
Proceeds will benefit the School of Science endowment.
