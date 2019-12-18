Idaho Department of Lands sold Camp R Cedar Timber Sale on Dec. 12, at Orofino, Idaho.
This sale is located within Sections 1, 2, and 12 Township 38N, Range 2E B.M., Clearwater County, State of Idaho, and was purchased by McFarland Cascade Holdings, Inc.
The estimated 2,130/MBF sold for a price of $185.15/MBF non-Cedar, $584.40/MBF Cedar. Proceeds will benefit the Normal School endowment.
