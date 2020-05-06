Idaho Department of Lands sold Big South Headwaters timber sale on April 30, 2020 at Orofino, Idaho.
This sale is located within Section 2 Township 38N, Range 4E and Section 35, Township 39N, R4E, B.M., Clearwater County, State of Idaho, and was purchased by Empire Lumber Company.
The estimated 2,440/MBF sold for a price of $213.61/MBF.
Proceeds will benefit the Charitable Institutions, University of Idaho endowment.
