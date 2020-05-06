Idaho Department of Lands sold 13 Mile timber sale on April 30, 2020 at Orofino, Idaho.
This sale is located within Sections 15, 16, 17, 21, and 22, Township 37N, Range 3E, B.M., Clearwater County, State of Idaho, and was purchased by IFG Timber LLC.
The estimated 7,355/MBF sold for a price of $186.84/MBF.
Proceeds will benefit the Public Schools and Agricultural College endowments.
