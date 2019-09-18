Wednesday
Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Patchy fog before 11am. High near 70. South southeast wind around 7 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog between 8pm and 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday
Showers likely, mainly after 11am. Areas of fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.
Friday Night
A chance of showers. Areas of fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Saturday
Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday Night
Areas of fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Sunday
A chance of showers. Areas of fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Monday
A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Monday Night
A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Tuesday
A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
