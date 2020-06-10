Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Friday
A slight chance of rain, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Saturday
Rain likely before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Sunday
A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Sunday Night
A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Monday
A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
