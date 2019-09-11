Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Light southeast wind.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday Night
A slight chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Monday
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.
Monday night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
