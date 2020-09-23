Wednesday

Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday

Showers. Patchy fog before noon. High near 70. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog aftger midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday

Showers likely, mainly after noon. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Friday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers.

Saturday

A chance of showers. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday

Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night

Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday

Patchy fog. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 82.

