Wednesday
Patchy freezing fog between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 64. Light east northeast wind.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Thursday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Friday
Showers likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night
A chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 71.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
