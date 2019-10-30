Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

