Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 53.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
