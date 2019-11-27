Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thanksgiving Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 36. East wind around 6 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 1300 feet. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Monday
A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 1700 feet rising to 2200 feet. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.
