Wednesday
Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 49. West northwest wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 27. Light northeast wind.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 46. Light east wind.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 47.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow after 11 p.m. Snow level 3200 feet, lowering to 2400 feet. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Sunday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.
Sunday Night
A chance of rain and snow. Snow level 3600 feet, lowering to 2300 feet. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Monday
A chance of rain and snow. Snow level 1700 feet, rising to 2500 feet. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.
