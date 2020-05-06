Wednesday
Showers. High near 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Thursday
Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 44.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 74.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday
A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.