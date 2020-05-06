Wednesday

Showers. High near 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday

Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

