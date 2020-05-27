Wednesday
Areas of fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 51. Light and variable wind.
Thursday
Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 96.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday
A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.
