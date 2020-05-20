Wednesday

Rain. High near 61. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Rain, mainly before midnight. Low around 47. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday

Rain, mainly after noon. High near 63. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Rain likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 62. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday

A chance of rain, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday

A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Memorial Day

A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.