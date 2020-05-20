Wednesday
Rain. High near 61. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Rain, mainly before midnight. Low around 47. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday
Rain, mainly after noon. High near 63. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night
Rain likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 62. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday
A chance of rain, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Sunday
A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Memorial Day
A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
