Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Friday Night
A slight chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Saturday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Sunday
A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
Sunday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Monday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.
