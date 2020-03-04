Wednesday
Rain and snow likely before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain. Snow level 3600 feet. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Friday
Rain likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 50.
Friday Night
Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 32.
Saturday
Snow. Cloudy, with a high near 39.
Saturday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Sunday
A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Monday
A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
