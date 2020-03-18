Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. East wind around 5 mph, becoming calm in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Monday
A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
