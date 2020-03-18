Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. East wind around 5 mph, becoming calm in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday

A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.