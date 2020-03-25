Wednesday
Rain and snow showers likely before 10 a.m., then rain showers. Snow level 1800 feet rising to 2800 feet in the afternoon. High near 49. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Snow level 2800 feet lowering to 1400 feet after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Light south southwest wind.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Friday
A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Snow level 1600 feet rising to 3300 feet in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday Night
A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 39.
Saturday
A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 55.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Sunday
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
