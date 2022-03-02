Wednesday
Rain likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Rain likely, mainly after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night
A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.
Friday Night
A slight chance of rain before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 3100 feet lowering to 1800 feet after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Saturday
A slight chance of rain and snow before 8am, then a slight chance of snow between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 11 a.m. Snow level rising to 2600 feet in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2600 feet lowering to 1200 feet after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Monday
A chance of rain and snow. Snow level rising to 2600 feet in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.