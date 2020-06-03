Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light and variable wind.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.
Friday Night
A chance of rain, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Sunday
A chance of rain, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.
Sunday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday
Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Monday Night
A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
