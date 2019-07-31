Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near95. Calm wind.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph, becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 95.
Thursday Night
Mostly sunny, with a low around 51.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Friday Night
Parly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 92.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 59.
Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Monday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.
