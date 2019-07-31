Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near95. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night

Mostly sunny, with a low around 51.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night

Parly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Monday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.

