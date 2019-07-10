Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 pm. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 93.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 91.
