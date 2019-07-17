Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 52.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 55.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Monday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.

