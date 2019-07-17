Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West southwest wind around 9 mph.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 52.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 55.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 94.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Monday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.
