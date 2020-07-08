Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 53. Calm wind.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 57.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
