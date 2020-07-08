Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 53. Calm wind.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 57.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

