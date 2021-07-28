Wednesday
Areas of smoke. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday Night
Areas of smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday
Areas of smoke. Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday Night
Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Friday
Areas of smoke. Sunny and hot, with a high near 106.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 105.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Monday
A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 92.
