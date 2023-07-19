Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Thursday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 103.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Monday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.