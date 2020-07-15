Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Calm wind.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 93.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a hgih near 87.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 91.
