Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a hgih near 87.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 91.

