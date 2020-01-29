Wednesday
Widespread freezing fog before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Rain, mainly before 11 p.m. Low around 36. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Calm wind.
Thursday Night
A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday
Rain likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Saturday
A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 55.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 38.
Sunday
Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3100 feet lowering to 1700 feet. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.
Sunday Night
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Monday
A slight chance of snow. Sunny, with a high near 38.
