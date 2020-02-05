Wednesday
Snow before 11 a.m., then rain and snow. High near 40. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Wednesday Night
Rain. Low around 38. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday
Rain. High near 47. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night
Rain. Low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday
A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 47.
Friday Night
A chance of rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday
A chance of rain. Snow level 2600 feet. Cloudy, with a high near 45.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2600 feet lowering to 1600 feet. Cloudy, with a low around 32.
Sunday
A chance of snow. Snow level rising to 2000 feet. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
