Wednesday

A chance of snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Calm wind.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 51.

Friday Night

A chance of rain after 10 p.m., then a chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday

A chance of snow before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday

Snow likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

