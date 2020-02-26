Wednesday
A chance of snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Calm wind.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 51.
Friday Night
A chance of rain after 10 p.m., then a chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Saturday
A chance of snow before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
Sunday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Monday
Snow likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.