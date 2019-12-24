Christmas Day
A slight chance of rain and snow after 11am. Snow level 1300 feet. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Friday
A chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday
A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.