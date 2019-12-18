Wednesday
Areas of freezing fog before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday
A chance of snow before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Snow level rising to 2200 feet. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday Night
Rain and snow likely before 11 p.m., then rain. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday
Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 46.
Friday Night
A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 38.
Saturday
A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 46.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 36.
Sunday
A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 43.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 33.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.
