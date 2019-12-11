Wednesday
A chance of rain before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 4 p.m. Snow level 2400 feet, rising to 4400 feet in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Low around 36. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Thursday
Rain. High near 46. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday Night
Rain likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Friday
Rain likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3300 feet in the afternoon.
Friday Night
A chance of rain before 8 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.
Saturday
A chance of snow before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Snow level rising to 2100 feet in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Sunday
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
