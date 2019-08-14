Wednesday Night

Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday

Suny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 91.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.