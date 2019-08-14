Wednesday Night
Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Sunday
Suny, with a high near 92.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 91.
