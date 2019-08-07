Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 3 to 5 mph.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Calm wind.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 95.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 p.m, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
