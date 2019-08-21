Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 56.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
