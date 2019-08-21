Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 56.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

