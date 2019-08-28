Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91. Calm wind.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 94.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 94.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Labor Day
Sunny, with a high near 88.
