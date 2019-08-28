Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91. Calm wind.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Labor Day

Sunny, with a high near 88.

