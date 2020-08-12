Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 53.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 93.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 57.
Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Monday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.
