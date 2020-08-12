Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 53.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 57.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Monday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.

