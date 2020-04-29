Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday Night
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Friday Night
A slight chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Sunday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Monday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.