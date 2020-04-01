Wednesday
Snow likely before 9 a.m., then rain and snow likely between 9 a.m. and noon, then rain after noon. Snow level rising to 2300 feet in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
A chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chane of rain and snow between midnight and 3 a.m., then a slight chance of snow after 3 a.m.
Thursday
A chance of snow before noon, then rain likely. Snow level rising to 2300 feet in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumluation of less than a half-inch possible.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of rain, mixing with snow after 9 p.m., then gradually ending. Snow level 2400 feet owering to 1400 feet after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Friday
A slight chancve of snow before noon, then a chance of rain. Snow level rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipiation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday Night
A chance of rain before 9 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 9 p.m. and midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 2600 feet lowring to 1400 feet after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Saturday
A chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain. Snow level rising to 2900 feet in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain before 3 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Snow level 3300 feet lowring to 1800 feet afer midnight. Mostly clooudy, with a lwo around 35.
Sunday
A chance of rain and snow. Snow level 1800 feet rising to 4300 feet in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56..
Sunday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37..
Monday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
