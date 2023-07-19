A four-mile stretch of American River-Selway Road (NFSR 443) located roughly 14 miles north of Elk City will be closed from July 19-22 while a 112-foot-long deep fill culvert is replaced. The work is associated with implementation of the Sad Sob timber sale.
The closure will start at the Limber Luke Campground (milepost 13.2) and continue to milepost 17.0 at the road’s junction with Boundary Ridge Road (NFSR 464).
