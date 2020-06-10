Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests visitors should be prepared to encounter heavy truck traffic and experience delays on Forest Service roads near Powell during roadwork associated with the North Side Powell Timber Sale.
Beginning the week of June 8, road crews will be working on the following Forest Service Roads (FSRs) Monday–Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PDT):
• FSR 567, 567A, 567B, and 567E
• FSR 5609 and 5609A
• FSR 5621 and 5621A
• FSR 75652
Roadwork activities include reconstruction, reconditioning, and culvert replacement. Delays may last up to four hours, especially at culvert replacement sites. Forest visitors should be prepared with extra food, water, and fuel during their travel on these roads and expect heavy truck traffic and crews on the roadway. Trucks will be using CB channel 7. Visitors may consult their National Forest map for alternative routes to their destination.
Roadwork is expected to last approximately five weeks depending on weather conditions. Logging operations will commence in mid-July, and is expected to run through October.
The North Side Powell project was designed to improve forest health, wildlife habitat, and aquatic ecosystems in the project area within the Wendover Creek drainage by increasing vegetation diversity and resiliency, reducing potential wildfire fuels, and reducing sediment impacts to streams. This associated roadwork will facilitate timber harvest, fuels treatments, and other forest management activities associated with the project. Roadwork will also improve drainage and reduce sediment input to aquatic habitats, while culvert replacement will improve passage for fish and other organisms.
For more information about conditions on the Lochsa-Powell Ranger District, please call the Kooskia Ranger Station (208- 926-4274) or the Lolo Pass Visitor Center (208-942-3113).
