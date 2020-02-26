A proposed U.S. Forest Service project to improve forest health damaged by insects, provide resources to the local economy, and reduce hazardous fuels and wildfire risks will be open to the public for commenting.
The Green Horse Project, located in Idaho County on the Moose Creek Ranger District near Elk City, has been affected by an outbreak of hemlock looper as well as other insects and diseases. Forest Service officials said the project is expected to convert tree species to those that are more resilient and less susceptible to insect and disease outbreaks for a healthier and more resilient landscape.
“Hemlock looper is a defoliating insect that feeds on the needles of a variety of conifers, including grand fir and Douglas fir,” said Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Project Planner Sara Daugherty. “Outbreaks are typically triggered by drought and typically last about three years. We’re anticipating that by strategically managing those affected areas as well as others affected by additional insect and disease such as root rot within the area, we can help make the forest more resilient to insect infestations and disease.”
Daugherty said that another positive benefit of the project is that by reducing hazardous fuels, especially along roads, it will protect timber resources and recreational opportunities in the area. In addition, the proposed timber harvest will have potential direct and indirect economic impacts to forest product jobs, revenue to communities through wages, salaries, and though sales of goods and services.
The Green Horse project area encompasses approximately 9,500 acres in the O’Hara Creek, Glover Creek-Selway River, Horse Creek, and Upper American River watersheds that drain into the Selway River or South Fork Clearwater River.
Comments should be submitted within 30 calendar days of the legal notice that was published in the Lewiston Tribune on Feb. 22. The project is available for public comment at the following link; www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57152
For more information on the project or how to submit comments, contact Sara Daugherty, Natural Resource Planner, at sara.daugherty@usda.gov.
