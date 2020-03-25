Officials from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests invite the public to comment on the Dead Laundry Project that is expected to reduce fuels while increasing the resilience of the area located in the Upper North Fork and Moose Creek drainages from fire, disease, and insects.
The project is designed to focus on a tree species mix that retains the largest, most healthy western larch, western white pine, ponderosa pine, and western red cedar, while reducing the diseased and decadent grand fir and Douglas-fir component to create a healthier and more resilient landscape that is less susceptible to fire, insect, and disease outbreaks.
The project has also been designed to reduce hazardous fuels and wildfire risk in order to protect private inholdings, timber resources, and recreational opportunities in the area. The proposed timber harvest would have potential direct and indirect economic impacts to forest product jobs sustained, revenue to communities through wages and salaries, and though sales of goods and services.
The project area contains several old-growth stands dominated by an overstory of large cedar trees.
These stands have an understory component of grand fir and Douglas fir trees that are susceptible to disease and the potential for a high severity wildfire. Old-growth cedar groves are, for all practical purposes, a non-renewable natural resource that are highly susceptible to mortality in wildfire events and would require several hundred years (if ever) to recover old-growth characteristics. These stands are some of the most important ecosystem components to protect in the face of inevitable wildfire events. Old Growth Enhancement (OGE) prescription, a highly selective management approach, will be applied to some units to remove competition, reduce fuel loading, and increase growth of older, mature, disease resistant tree species, especially western red cedar.
During the scoping period that includes the 30-day comment period, the public can review the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ proposal to meet the following resource objectives: improve forest health and resiliency, reduce hazardous fuels, and provide resource outputs to contribute to the local economy.
Comments should be submitted within 30 calendar days of the legal notice that was published in the Lewiston Tribune on March 16. The project is available for public comment at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57827.
Comments may be submitted on the website, or to the following email address: comments-northern-clearwater-north-fork@usda.gov.
For more information on the project or how to submit comments, contact Amy Boykin, NEPA Planner at amy.boykin@usda.gov
