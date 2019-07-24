Cheryl Probert has resumed her position as Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Supervisor after a temporary assignment on the Kootenai National Forest in Montana.
Kurt Steele served as Acting Forest Supervisor for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests in Probert’s absence and has now returned to his regular position as Deputy Forest Supervisor on the forest.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests extends their thanks to Susan Howle, who served as the Acting Deputy Forest Supervisor under Acting Supervisor Steele. Howle has returned to her regular District Ranger position on the Tongass National Forest in Alaska.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Supervisor’s Office is located in Kamiah. Contact the Supervisor’s Office at (208) 935-2513 and visit www.fs.usda.gov/nezperceclearwater to learn more and plan your next visit to the forest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.