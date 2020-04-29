The Idaho Department of Lands (Clearwater Area Office) in conjunction with the Clearwater Area Highway District (Elk River Management Unit) will be conducting road oiling activities on the Tomho road (Jct. with the Dent Bridge-Elk River road to the Lower Cranberry Road). The work is tentatively scheduled from April 27 thru May 31, 2020.
The oiling will be conducted prior to log hauling activities in the Tomho Road during the spring/summer of 2020 in conjunction with the Lower Cranberry timer sale (Idaho Forest Group-purchaser).Signs will be posted at appropriate intersections notifying the general public when activities are occurring.
